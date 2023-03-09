Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,784 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of BILL opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

