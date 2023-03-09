Quantamental Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $142.49 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

