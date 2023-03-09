Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $408,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 133.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 474,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 270,693 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

