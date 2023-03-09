Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $408,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 133.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 474,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 270,693 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.