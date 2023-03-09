Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 31 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $619.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

