AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Holdings Trimmed by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFTR. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.