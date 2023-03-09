SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $834,000.

Shares of SHUA opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

