Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,000 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSRM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSRM opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

