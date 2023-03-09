Karpus Management Inc. Has $163,000 Position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 539,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,360 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 419,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

Golden Falcon Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:GFX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.