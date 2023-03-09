Karpus Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,622,207 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 809,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

NYSE:CCVI opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

