Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 292.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,518 ($18.25) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,220 ($14.67) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,539.17.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

