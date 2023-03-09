Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $412,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

