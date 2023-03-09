Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 676.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,586,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 297,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

