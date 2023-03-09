Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ON by 53.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

ONON opened at $22.34 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

