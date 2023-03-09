Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,764 Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VKI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VKI opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
