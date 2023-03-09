iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.846 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

