Karpus Management Inc. Sells 9,325 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONYX. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 50.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 376,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126,259 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 449,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONYX opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

