Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BYTE Acquisition worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,304,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 24.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,146,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 351.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,003,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

