Karpus Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

