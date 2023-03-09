Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,452,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,520,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

