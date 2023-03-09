Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,045,759 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

About Earthstone Energy

NYSE ESTE opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

