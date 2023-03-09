39,050 Shares in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STET. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I during the first quarter worth $657,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 383,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

ST Energy Transition I Price Performance

Shares of STET stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

ST Energy Transition I Company Profile

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

