Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Ichor worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 381,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after buying an additional 110,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ichor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ichor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Ichor Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ICHR opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $909.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In related news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.
