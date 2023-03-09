Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $187.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average is $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $122.70 and a 52-week high of $200.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

