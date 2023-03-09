Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $667,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,141,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,483,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ball Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

