Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,312 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Riskified worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Riskified by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

