Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMCA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $8,645,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $8,012,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $7,507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $6,877,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $5,005,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

VMCA opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

