Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,000 Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the third quarter worth $3,502,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 73.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the third quarter worth $610,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at $9,076,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

FICV opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

