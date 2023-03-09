Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) by 178.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,036,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,535,000 after buying an additional 213,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,165,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CAF opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.