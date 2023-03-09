Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) by 178.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,036,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,535,000 after buying an additional 213,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,165,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:CAF opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
