Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,001 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 0.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

