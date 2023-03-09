Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 136,316 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,316 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $3,681,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

