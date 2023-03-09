Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,210 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE SCI opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

