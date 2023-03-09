Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $904,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $487,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.
Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance
Intercorp Financial Services Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
