Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $904,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $487,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

IFS opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

