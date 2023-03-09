Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
