Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,863 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $350.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

