Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 777,571 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 492.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,817.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 348,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 330,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

