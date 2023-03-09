Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 124,420 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.69% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,298,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 250,111 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 713.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 444,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

