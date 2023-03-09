Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,722 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

