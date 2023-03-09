Lido Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,834 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

