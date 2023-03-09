Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bowlero by 2.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

BOWL stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 19,238 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $307,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,752 shares of company stock worth $17,361,659. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

