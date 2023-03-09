Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $4.60 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of FormFactor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ FORM opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

FormFactor Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.