42,362 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

ETSY opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

