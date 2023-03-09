Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 6,877 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.33% of AAR worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,597,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,247,000 after buying an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAR by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,744,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AAR by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 326,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Insider Activity

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.