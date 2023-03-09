Martingale Asset Management L P Has $512,000 Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $435.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Several analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

