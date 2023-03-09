Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 11%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shares traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 56,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 36,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.37% and a negative return on equity of 241.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 million for the quarter.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

