Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,900 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,718. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPAR stock opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.