TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMST opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $822.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.73. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

