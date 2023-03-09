ETF Managers Group LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,559 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of OCGN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

