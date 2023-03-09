ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,134 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

