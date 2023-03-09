1,859 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CEIX opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.