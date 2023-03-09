ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of BLKB opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

